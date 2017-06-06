Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 26 19 .578
Southern Maryland 22 21 .512 3
Sugar Land 22 22 .500
York 17 26 .395 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 27 17 .614
Bridgeport 25 20 .556
Long Island 21 23 .477 6
New Britain 16 28 .364 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at New Britain, ppd.

Sugar Land 6, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

Advertisement

Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.