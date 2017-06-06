Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|Sugar Land
|22
|22
|.500
|3½
|York
|17
|26
|.395
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Bridgeport
|25
|20
|.556
|2½
|Long Island
|21
|23
|.477
|6
|New Britain
|16
|28
|.364
|11
___
Long Island at New Britain, ppd.
Sugar Land 6, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 5, York 4
Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.