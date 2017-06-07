Sports Listen

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 27 20 .574
Southern Maryland 24 21 .533 2
Sugar Land 23 23 .500
York 17 28 .378 9
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 28 18 .609
Bridgeport 26 21 .553
Long Island 22 23 .489
New Britain 16 29 .356 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset 7, Bridgeport 2

Long Island 6, New Britain 1

Lancaster 7, Sugar Land 1

Southern Maryland 3, York 1

Long Island at New Britain, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

The Associated Press

