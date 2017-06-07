Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Sugar Land
|23
|23
|.500
|3½
|York
|17
|28
|.378
|9
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Bridgeport
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Long Island
|22
|23
|.489
|5½
|New Britain
|16
|29
|.356
|11½
___
Somerset 7, Bridgeport 2
Long Island 6, New Britain 1
Lancaster 7, Sugar Land 1
Southern Maryland 3, York 1
Long Island at New Britain, 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.