Sports News

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 27 20 .574
Southern Maryland 24 22 .522
Sugar Land 23 23 .500
York 18 28 .391
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 28 18 .609
Bridgeport 26 21 .553
Long Island 24 23 .511
New Britain 16 31 .340 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Sugar Land 6

Long Island 3, New Britain 2

York 2, Southern Maryland 1

Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

