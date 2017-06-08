Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|22
|.522
|2½
|Sugar Land
|23
|23
|.500
|3½
|York
|18
|28
|.391
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Bridgeport
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Long Island
|24
|23
|.511
|4½
|New Britain
|16
|31
|.340
|12½
___
Lancaster 9, Sugar Land 6
Long Island 3, New Britain 2
York 2, Southern Maryland 1
Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.