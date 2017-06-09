Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|22
|.522
|2½
|Sugar Land
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|York
|19
|28
|.404
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Bridgeport
|28
|21
|.571
|1
|Long Island
|24
|24
|.500
|4½
|New Britain
|16
|31
|.340
|12
___
York 4, Lancaster 2
Bridgeport 5, Long Island 4
Somerset 12, New Britain 7
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.