Atlantic League

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 29 22 .569
Southern Maryland 25 23 .521
Sugar Land 24 25 .490 4
York 20 29 .408 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 30 20 .600
Bridgeport 28 23 .549
Long Island 26 24 .520 4
New Britain 17 33 .340 13

___

Sunday’s Games

York 10, Lancaster 9

Long Island 8, Bridgeport 1

Somerset 5, New Britain 3

Southern Maryland 2, Sugar Land 1

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at York, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

New Britain at York, 8 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

