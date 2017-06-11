Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Southern Maryland
|25
|23
|.521
|2½
|Sugar Land
|24
|25
|.490
|4
|York
|20
|29
|.408
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Bridgeport
|28
|23
|.549
|2½
|Long Island
|26
|24
|.520
|4
|New Britain
|17
|33
|.340
|13
___
York 10, Lancaster 9
Long Island 8, Bridgeport 1
Somerset 5, New Britain 3
Southern Maryland 2, Sugar Land 1
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
New Britain at York, 8 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.