Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Lancaster
|29
|25
|.537
|1
|Sugar Land
|24
|29
|.453
|5½
|York
|21
|32
|.396
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Bridgeport
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|Long Island
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|New Britain
|20
|34
|.370
|12½
___
New Britain 4, York 3
Long Island 3, Somerset 1
Bridgeport 6, Lancaster 0
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.