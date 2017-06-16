Atlantic League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 30 23 .566
Lancaster 30 25 .545 1
Sugar Land 25 29 .463
York 21 32 .396 9
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 32 21 .604
Bridgeport 31 24 .564 2
Long Island 27 27 .500
New Britain 20 35 .364 13

___

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 7, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Somerset 3, York 2

Sugar Land 2, Bridgeport 1

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 2 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

