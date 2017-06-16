Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Lancaster
|30
|25
|.545
|1
|Sugar Land
|25
|29
|.463
|5½
|York
|21
|32
|.396
|9
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Bridgeport
|31
|24
|.564
|2
|Long Island
|27
|27
|.500
|5½
|New Britain
|20
|35
|.364
|13
___
Lancaster 7, Long Island 3
Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2
Somerset 3, York 2
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Sugar Land 2, Bridgeport 1
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.