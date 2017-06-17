Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Lancaster
|30
|25
|.545
|1
|Sugar Land
|25
|29
|.463
|5½
|York
|21
|33
|.389
|9½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Bridgeport
|31
|24
|.564
|2½
|Long Island
|27
|27
|.500
|6
|New Britain
|20
|35
|.364
|13½
___
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.