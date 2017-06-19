Sports Listen

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 31 24 .564
Lancaster 31 26 .544 1
Sugar Land 25 31 .446
York 21 35 .375 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 35 21 .625
Bridgeport 33 24 .579
Long Island 28 28 .500 7
New Britain 21 36 .368 14½

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, York 6

Somerset at Long Island, ppd.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Long Island, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

