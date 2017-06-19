Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Lancaster
|31
|26
|.544
|1
|Sugar Land
|25
|31
|.446
|6½
|York
|21
|35
|.375
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Bridgeport
|33
|24
|.579
|2½
|Long Island
|28
|28
|.500
|7
|New Britain
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
___
Southern Maryland 7, York 6
Somerset at Long Island, ppd.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.