ATP World Tour Aegon Championships Results

|Wednesday
|At The Queen’s Club
|London
|Purse: $2.06 million (WT500)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Donald Young, United States, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.
Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (5), France, 6-4, 6-4.
Grigor Dimitrov (6), Bulgaria, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Tomas Berdych (7), Czech Republic, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5.
Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.
Marin Cilic, Croatia, and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, def. Nicholas Monroe and Donald Young, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 12-10.
Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, def. Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, and Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-2.