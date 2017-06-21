ATP World Tour Gerry Weber Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Gerry Weber Stadion
|Halle, Germany
|Purse: $2.06 million (WT500)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (6).
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, vs. def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Andre Begemann and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Richard Gasquet and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (3), Romania, def. Dustin Brown and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Brian Baker, United States, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 2-3, retired.