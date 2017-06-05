Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Attorney: 3 Michigan St…

Attorney: 3 Michigan St players being charged with assault

By NOAH TRISTER June 5, 2017 5:10 pm < a min read
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney says three Michigan State football players are being charged in an alleged campus sexual assault in January.

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon said Monday that “three persons” were being charged in the incident, but she didn’t release details or names.

Karen Truszkowski, an attorney for the alleged victim, tells The Associated Press that the three are football players. They’re not expected to appear in court until Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, Michigan State released a report from an external law firm that investigated the football program’s handling of the allegations. The investigation found no evidence that coach Mark Dantonio violated the school’s policy on relationship violence and sexual misconduct. The report says Dantonio “took prompt and decisive action” with respect to the January incident that has now led to criminal charges.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

___

Associated Press writer Ed White contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Attorney: 3 Michigan St…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.