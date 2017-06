Attorney: 3 Michigan St players being charged with assault

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney says three Michigan State football players are being charged in an alleged campus sexual assault in January.

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon said Monday that “three persons” were being charged in the incident, but she didn’t release details or names.

Karen Truszkowski, an attorney for the alleged victim, tells The Associated Press that the three are football players. They’re not expected to appear in court until Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, Michigan State released a report from an external law firm that investigated the football program’s handling of the allegations. The investigation found no evidence that coach Mark Dantonio violated the school’s policy on relationship violence and sexual misconduct. The report says Dantonio “took prompt and decisive action” with respect to the January incident that has now led to criminal charges.

