Attorney: Student was bullied into role in dormitory rape

By JONATHAN MATTISE June 19, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A defense attorney says an ex-Vanderbilt football player charged with raping an unconscious female student in a dorm room in 2013 was pressured and bullied into participating.

In opening statements Monday, attorney Katie Hagan said trial jurors must determine if Brandon Banks was acting under duress.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman said Monday that a video shows Banks assaulted the student with a water bottle. She said Banks’ cellphone contained 23 of 41 photos of the assault.

Two of the four players charged have been convicted and sentenced to prison following jury trials. Prosecutors said the victim will take the stand, her fifth time testifying in the rape.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

