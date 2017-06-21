Banged-up Mets put RHP Wheeler on 10-day disabled list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets have put right-hander Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list because of biceps tendinitis, the third member of their rotation to currently be out of action.

The Mets made the move before playing at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. Righty Tyler Pill was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to start against Los Angeles.

The Mets also called up righty Erik Goeddel and optioned infielder Matt Reynolds to Triple-A.

Wheeler’s move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after he was hit hard in a loss to the Dodgers. He is 3-5 with a 5.29 ERA in 13 starts.

Wheeler joined starters Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey on the DL. Closer Jeurys Familia, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, second baseman Neil Walker, outfielder Juan Lagares and third baseman David Wright are among other Mets now sidelined.