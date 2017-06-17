Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Beavers rally to beat…

Beavers rally to beat Fullerton 6-5 in College World Series

By ERIC OLSON June 17, 2017 6:52 pm < a min read
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit the tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, Jake Mulholland pitched 4 1/3 innings of no-hit relief and Oregon State came back from a four-run deficit to beat Cal State Fullerton 6-5 in the College World Series opener on Saturday.

The Beavers (55-4) extended their winning streak to 22 games and will play Monday against the winner of the Florida State-LSU game Saturday night. The Titans (39-23) have lost eight straight CWS games over five appearances.

Mulholland (7-1) settled things down for the Beavers after Fullerton had taken a 5-1 lead against unbeaten national wins leader Jake Thompson, who lasted 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season.

The Beavers tied it with four runs in the sixth inning, and Rutschman put them ahead with his single up the middle off Blake Workman (6-3). Drew Rasmussen pitched the ninth for his second save.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Beavers rally to beat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.