Beavers rally to beat Fullerton 6-5 in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit the tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, Jake Mulholland pitched 4 1/3 innings of no-hit relief and Oregon State came back from a four-run deficit to beat Cal State Fullerton 6-5 in the College World Series opener on Saturday.

The Beavers (55-4) extended their winning streak to 22 games and will play Monday against the winner of the Florida State-LSU game Saturday night. The Titans (39-23) have lost eight straight CWS games over five appearances.

Mulholland (7-1) settled things down for the Beavers after Fullerton had taken a 5-1 lead against unbeaten national wins leader Jake Thompson, who lasted 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season.

The Beavers tied it with four runs in the sixth inning, and Rutschman put them ahead with his single up the middle off Blake Workman (6-3). Drew Rasmussen pitched the ninth for his second save.