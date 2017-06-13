Sports Listen

Bellator hires Ranallo, UFC veteran Goldberg to announce PPV

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 4:49 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bellator has hired longtime UFC play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg and veteran combat sports broadcaster Mauro Ranallo to call their pay-per-view show in New York on June 24.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced the hirings Tuesday.

The UFC didn’t renew Goldberg’s contract late last year after he had spent 19 years as the company’s primary voice, mostly alongside color commentator Joe Rogan. Goldberg also is a veteran NHL broadcaster.

Ranallo is a boxing announcer for Showtime who also has worked for the Strikeforce and Pride MMA promotions. He also worked for the WWE before leaving that job recently.

Bellator is staging its second pay-per-view show in promotional history at Madison Square Garden. Chael Sonnen is scheduled to fight Wanderlei Silva in the main event.

