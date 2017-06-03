Bellinger homers, Ks rule in Dodgers 2-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered in the 12th inning off Milwaukee Brewers reliever Neftali Feliz, salvaging a 2-1 win Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers on a night when ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw recorded his 2,000th strikeout.

Kenley Jansen (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, stranding the potential tying run at third with one out in the speedy Jonathan Villar by striking out Orlando Arcia looking and getting Travis Shaw to pop out to short.

The Dodgers pulled out a win and a couple impressive mound milestones, too.

Their pitchers set a franchise record with 26 strikeouts, breaking the previous mark of 22 set on Aug. 8, 1972 in a 19-inning loss to Cincinnati .

Jansen’s strikeout of Hernan Perez in the 11th was his 36th of the season without having allowed a walk all year, setting a major league mark.