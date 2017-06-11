Sports Listen

Besedin’s header keeps Ukraine in contention for WCup spot

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 2:54 pm < a min read
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Substitute Artem Besedin headed the winning goal in the second half to keep Ukraine in contention for at least a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over Finland in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Yevhen Konoplyanka scored for Ukraine six minutes into the second half on a rebound for his 14th international goal.

Finland, seeking its first victory in Group I, responded with an equalizer from substitute Joel Pohjanpalo in the 73rd minute, just five minutes after coming on.

Besedin’s goal two minutes later gave Ukraine three points. It moved to second in the group with 11 points, two behind leader Croatia and one ahead of Iceland. The two teams play later Sunday, with Kosovo hosting Turkey.

Turkey has eight points in fourth while Kosovo and Finland have one point each at the bottom of the table.

