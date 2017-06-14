Sports Listen

Betts homers twice to lift Red Sox over Phillies 7-3

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO June 14, 2017 10:39 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice and Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Betts had four hits and drove in three to lead an offensive barrage off Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson (5-5). Boston tagged him for six runs on nine hits in just five innings.

Betts led off the game with a single, had an RBI double in the second, but his biggest hit was a solo home run, his 10th of the season, in the fourth inning after the Phillies had scored three runs to close within 5-3.

He had a chance to get the cycle in the ninth inning, but instead of a triple connected for home run No. 11 to put the game out of reach. It was his eighth career multi-homer game.

Betts was dazzling defensively as well, and made a stellar diving catch in right field to rob Howie Kendrick of a hit in the fifth inning.

