Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:05 am < a min read
Toronto Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 4 0 1 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 4 0 1 0
J.Btsta rf 2 1 0 0 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0
Morales dh 4 1 1 2 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0
Smoak 1b 4 1 2 1 Powell pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Tlwtzki ss 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 2 1
R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0 Motter 1b 4 0 0 0
Barney 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0
Carrera lf 2 1 1 1 C.Ruiz c 3 0 1 0
Vlencia ph 1 0 0 0
T.Smith ss 3 0 0 0
Zunino ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 4 4 Totals 35 2 8 1
Toronto 000 200 011—4
Seattle 010 000 100—2

E_Pillar (1), R.Martin (2). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 7. HR_Morales (12), Smoak (18), Carrera (5). SB_J.Dyson (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman W,7-2 7 6 2 1 0 6
Smith H,11 1 2 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,15-18 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Miranda 6 1-3 2 2 2 5 2
Zych L,2-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Stroman (Seager). WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:44. A_45,480 (47,476).

