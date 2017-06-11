Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

|Toronto
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Powell pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Motter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vlencia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|200
|011—4
|Seattle
|010
|000
|100—2
E_Pillar (1), R.Martin (2). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 7. HR_Morales (12), Smoak (18), Carrera (5). SB_J.Dyson (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman W,7-2
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Smith H,11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,15-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Miranda
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Zych L,2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cishek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Stroman (Seager). WP_Stroman.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:44. A_45,480 (47,476).