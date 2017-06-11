Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:06 am < a min read
Share
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .232
Morales dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .253
Smoak 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Barney 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Carrera lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .297
Totals 29 4 4 4 6 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
1-Powell pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Motter 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
a-Valencia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
T.Smith ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
b-Zunino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Totals 35 2 8 1 0 9
Toronto 000 200 011—4 4 2
Seattle 010 000 100—2 8 0

a-flied out for Ruiz in the 9th. b-struck out for T.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Pillar (1), Martin (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 7. HR_Morales (12), off Miranda; Carrera (5), off Zych; Smoak (18), off Cishek. RBIs_Morales 2 (33), Smoak (43), Carrera (14), Seager (35). SB_Dyson (16).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Morales); Seattle 2 (Motter, T.Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Bautista, Barney.

DP_Toronto 1 (Donaldson, Barney, Smoak); Seattle 2 (T.Smith, Cano, Motter), (T.Smith, Cano, Motter).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 7-2 7 6 2 1 0 6 95 3.09
J.Smith, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.73
Osuna, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.92
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 6 1-3 2 2 2 5 2 96 3.67
Zych, L, 2-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.60
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Zych 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Seager). WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:44. A_45,480 (47,476).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.