Blue Jays 7, Athletics 5, 10 innings,

|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Ra.Dvis cf
|5
|4
|4
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Tlwtzki ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Coghlan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosales ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|6
|7
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|Toronto
|040
|000
|000
|3—7
|Oakland
|101
|110
|000
|1—5
E_Tulowitzki (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Ra.Davis 2 (10), K.Davis (8). 3B_Ra.Davis (2). HR_Pillar (8), Donaldson (7), Smoak 2 (17), Plouffe (7). SF_Pinder (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Liriano
|5
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Barnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera W,4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,14-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Cotton
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendriks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Montas L,1-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Montas (Pillar). WP_Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Rob Drake; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:20. A_15,076 (37,090).