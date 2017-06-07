Sports Listen

Blue Jays 7, Athletics 5, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:06 pm < a min read
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pillar cf 4 2 1 3 Ra.Dvis cf 5 4 4 0
Dnldson 3b 2 1 1 2 Pinder rf 2 0 0 1
J.Btsta rf 5 0 0 0 Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 1
Morales dh 5 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 0
Smoak 1b 5 2 3 2 K.Davis dh 4 0 1 2
Tlwtzki ss 5 0 0 0 Healy 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 2 1 1 1
Coghlan lf 3 1 0 0 Alonso ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
Goins 2b 4 1 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
Rosales ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 6 7 Totals 37 5 8 5
Toronto 040 000 000 3—7
Oakland 101 110 000 1—5

E_Tulowitzki (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Ra.Davis 2 (10), K.Davis (8). 3B_Ra.Davis (2). HR_Pillar (8), Donaldson (7), Smoak 2 (17), Plouffe (7). SF_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Liriano 5 6 4 3 1 5
Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 3
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tepera W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,14-17 1 2 1 1 0 2
Oakland
Cotton 6 4 4 4 4 4
Axford 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hendriks 2 0 0 0 0 3
Montas L,1-1 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Montas (Pillar). WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Rob Drake; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_15,076 (37,090).

