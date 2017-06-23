Braves 5, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Frnklin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Teheran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|120—4
|Atlanta
|200
|020
|10x—5
E_Thames (4), Arcia (10). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Thames (14), Arcia (12), Bra.Phillips (19). HR_Broxton (12), Bra.Phillips (6). SB_Sogard (3), Arcia (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Nelson L,5-4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Suter
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,5-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Motte H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Freeman H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ramirez H,11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Vizcaino S,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Foltynewicz (Santana), by Freeman (Sogard), by Ramirez (Brinson). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:18. A_30,521 (41,500).
