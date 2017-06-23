Sports Listen

Braves 5, Brewers 4

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 11:04 pm < a min read
Milwaukee Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 2 1 0 0 Incarte cf 4 1 1 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Bra.Phl 2b 5 2 2 2
C.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 0
Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 0
Do.Sntn rf 3 0 1 1 Flowers c 4 1 2 2
T.Shaw 3b 5 0 0 0 Da.Sntn lf 3 0 0 0
Pina c 4 1 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1
Frnklin lf 3 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0
Suter p 0 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0
H.Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Motte p 0 0 0 0
Broxton cf 3 2 1 1 Teheran ph 1 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 2 2 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Nelson p 2 0 1 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0
Brinson lf 1 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 5 8 5
Milwaukee 000 100 120—4
Atlanta 200 020 10x—5

E_Thames (4), Arcia (10). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Thames (14), Arcia (12), Bra.Phillips (19). HR_Broxton (12), Bra.Phillips (6). SB_Sogard (3), Arcia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Nelson L,5-4 5 6 4 4 3 8
Suter 2 2 1 0 1 3
Torres 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,5-5 5 4 1 1 3 9
Motte H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Freeman H,1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ramirez H,11 1 1 2 2 2 0
Vizcaino S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Santana), by Freeman (Sogard), by Ramirez (Brinson). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:18. A_30,521 (41,500).

