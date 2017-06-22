Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Braves 5, Giants 3

Braves 5, Giants 3

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 12:18 am 1 min read
Share
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .274
Tomlinson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .338
Pence rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .251
Slater lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .224
Hill 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .136
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097
b-Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Totals 39 3 7 2 3 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .307
Camargo 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Markakis rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .287
Kemp lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .320
M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .293
Flowers c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .325
1-L.Adams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Santana 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suzuki c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Phillips ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 5 7 5 1 12
San Francisco 010 000 011 00—3 7 2
Atlanta 000 200 100 02—5 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Samardzija in the 8th. c-flied out for Dyson in the 10th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Hill 2 (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 4. 3B_Span (3), Belt (2). HR_Pence (5), off Johnson; M.Adams (12), off Samardzija; Flowers (6), off Samardzija; Kemp (12), off Gearrin. RBIs_Pence (25), Belt (30), Kemp 2 (35), M.Adams 2 (36), Flowers (22). SB_L.Adams (3).

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Hill, Samardzija); Atlanta 2 (Kemp, Swanson). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Slater 2, Pence, Camargo. GIDP_Crawford, Phillips.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, M.Adams).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 7 6 3 3 0 8 79 4.74
Dyson 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 9.43
Gearrin, L, 1-2 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 23 2.37
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb 6 3 1 1 1 3 80 1.96
Ramirez, H, 10 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.73
Vizcaino, H, 15 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.10
Johnson, BS, 5-18 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.52
Freeman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.49
Jackson, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.93

WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:16. A_25,771 (41,500).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Braves 5, Giants 3
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.