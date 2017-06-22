Braves 5, Giants 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Tomlinson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Posey c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Pence rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Slater lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Hill 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|b-Panik ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|39
|3
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Camargo 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Markakis rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.320
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|1-L.Adams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suzuki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Phillips ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|5
|7
|5
|1
|12
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|011
|00—3
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|100
|02—5
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Samardzija in the 8th. c-flied out for Dyson in the 10th.
1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.
E_Hill 2 (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 4. 3B_Span (3), Belt (2). HR_Pence (5), off Johnson; M.Adams (12), off Samardzija; Flowers (6), off Samardzija; Kemp (12), off Gearrin. RBIs_Pence (25), Belt (30), Kemp 2 (35), M.Adams 2 (36), Flowers (22). SB_L.Adams (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Hill, Samardzija); Atlanta 2 (Kemp, Swanson). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Slater 2, Pence, Camargo. GIDP_Crawford, Phillips.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, M.Adams).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|7
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|79
|4.74
|Dyson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|9.43
|Gearrin, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|2.37
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|80
|1.96
|Ramirez, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.73
|Vizcaino, H, 15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.10
|Johnson, BS, 5-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.52
|Freeman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.49
|Jackson, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.93
WP_Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:16. A_25,771 (41,500).