Braves 5, Giants 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .274 Tomlinson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .338 Pence rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .251 Slater lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .224 Hill 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .136 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097 b-Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Totals 39 3 7 2 3 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .307 Camargo 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Markakis rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .287 Kemp lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .320 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .293 Flowers c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .325 1-L.Adams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Santana 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suzuki c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Phillips ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 5 7 5 1 12

San Francisco 010 000 011 00—3 7 2 Atlanta 000 200 100 02—5 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Samardzija in the 8th. c-flied out for Dyson in the 10th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.

E_Hill 2 (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 4. 3B_Span (3), Belt (2). HR_Pence (5), off Johnson; M.Adams (12), off Samardzija; Flowers (6), off Samardzija; Kemp (12), off Gearrin. RBIs_Pence (25), Belt (30), Kemp 2 (35), M.Adams 2 (36), Flowers (22). SB_L.Adams (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Hill, Samardzija); Atlanta 2 (Kemp, Swanson). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Slater 2, Pence, Camargo. GIDP_Crawford, Phillips.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, M.Adams).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 7 6 3 3 0 8 79 4.74 Dyson 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 9.43 Gearrin, L, 1-2 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 23 2.37 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 6 3 1 1 1 3 80 1.96 Ramirez, H, 10 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.73 Vizcaino, H, 15 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.10 Johnson, BS, 5-18 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.52 Freeman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.49 Jackson, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.93

WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:16. A_25,771 (41,500).