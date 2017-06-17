Braves 8, Marlins 7

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Yelich cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.272
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.324
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Moore 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Riddle ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Colon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Locke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Dietrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|4
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Phillips 2b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Markakis rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|1-L.Adams pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Flowers c
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.303
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Santana lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Hursh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Teheran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Totals
|43
|8
|16
|8
|2
|9
|Miami
|000
|052
|000
|0—7
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|102
|002
|101
|1—8
|16
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Locke in the 5th. b-singled for McGowan in the 6th. c-lined out for Krol in the 6th. d-hit by pitch for Barraclough in the 8th. e-grounded out for Motte in the 8th. f-out on sacrifice bunt for Vizcaino in the 10th.
1-ran for Markakis in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (11), Phillips (17), Markakis (16), M.Adams 2 (9). HR_Moore (6), off Garcia; M.Adams (10), off Locke; Flowers (5), off Ziegler. RBIs_Gordon (16), Yelich 2 (34), Moore 2 (19), Suzuki (7), Bour (42), Phillips (22), Markakis (36), Flowers (21), M.Adams 4 (32), Camargo (6). SB_Gordon (24). S_Camargo, Teheran.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Stanton, Ozuna 2, Colon); Atlanta 6 (Inciarte 2, Swanson, Santana 3). RISP_Miami 4 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Riddle, Ruiz. GIDP_Colon.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Garcia, Phillips, M.Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Locke
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|70
|4.58
|McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.86
|Ziegler
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|5.79
|Garcia, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.68
|Barraclough, H, 7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.56
|Phelps, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.44
|Ramos, L, 1-3, BS, 1-10
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|34
|4.30
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|5
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|7
|91
|3.59
|Hursh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2.25
|Krol
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.26
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.28
|Motte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.86
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.45
|Vizcaino, W, 3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.93
Hursh pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Hursh 1-0, Krol 2-2. HBP_Motte (Dietrich). WP_Vizcaino. PB_Flowers (7).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:48. A_38,661 (41,500).