Braves 8, Marlins 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .289 Stanton rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .283 Yelich cf 5 0 1 2 0 3 .272 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .324 Realmuto c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .285 Moore 1b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .282 Riddle ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Colon 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .152 Locke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Suzuki ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .226 McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Bour ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .299 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 7 10 7 4 13

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 6 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Phillips 2b 6 2 3 1 0 1 .306 Markakis rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .292 1-L.Adams pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Flowers c 5 3 2 1 0 1 .333 M.Adams 1b 4 1 3 4 1 0 .303 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .218 Santana lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .225 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Hursh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Teheran ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Totals 43 8 16 8 2 9

Miami 000 052 000 0—7 10 0 Atlanta 102 002 101 1—8 16 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Locke in the 5th. b-singled for McGowan in the 6th. c-lined out for Krol in the 6th. d-hit by pitch for Barraclough in the 8th. e-grounded out for Motte in the 8th. f-out on sacrifice bunt for Vizcaino in the 10th.

1-ran for Markakis in the 9th.

Advertisement

LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (11), Phillips (17), Markakis (16), M.Adams 2 (9). HR_Moore (6), off Garcia; M.Adams (10), off Locke; Flowers (5), off Ziegler. RBIs_Gordon (16), Yelich 2 (34), Moore 2 (19), Suzuki (7), Bour (42), Phillips (22), Markakis (36), Flowers (21), M.Adams 4 (32), Camargo (6). SB_Gordon (24). S_Camargo, Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Stanton, Ozuna 2, Colon); Atlanta 6 (Inciarte 2, Swanson, Santana 3). RISP_Miami 4 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Riddle, Ruiz. GIDP_Colon.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Garcia, Phillips, M.Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Locke 4 5 3 3 1 5 70 4.58 McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.86 Ziegler 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 17 5.79 Garcia, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.68 Barraclough, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.56 Phelps, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.44 Ramos, L, 1-3, BS, 1-10 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 34 4.30 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 5 2-3 7 6 6 2 7 91 3.59 Hursh 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 2.25 Krol 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 5.26 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.28 Motte 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.86 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.45 Vizcaino, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.93

Hursh pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Hursh 1-0, Krol 2-2. HBP_Motte (Dietrich). WP_Vizcaino. PB_Flowers (7).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:48. A_38,661 (41,500).