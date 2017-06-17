Sports Listen

Braves 8, Marlins 7

Braves 8, Marlins 7

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:10 pm 1 min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .289
Stanton rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .283
Yelich cf 5 0 1 2 0 3 .272
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .324
Realmuto c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .285
Moore 1b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .282
Riddle ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Colon 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .152
Locke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Suzuki ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .226
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bour ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .299
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 7 10 7 4 13
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 6 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Phillips 2b 6 2 3 1 0 1 .306
Markakis rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .292
1-L.Adams pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Flowers c 5 3 2 1 0 1 .333
M.Adams 1b 4 1 3 4 1 0 .303
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .218
Santana lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .225
Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Hursh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Teheran ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Totals 43 8 16 8 2 9
Miami 000 052 000 0—7 10 0
Atlanta 102 002 101 1—8 16 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Locke in the 5th. b-singled for McGowan in the 6th. c-lined out for Krol in the 6th. d-hit by pitch for Barraclough in the 8th. e-grounded out for Motte in the 8th. f-out on sacrifice bunt for Vizcaino in the 10th.

1-ran for Markakis in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (11), Phillips (17), Markakis (16), M.Adams 2 (9). HR_Moore (6), off Garcia; M.Adams (10), off Locke; Flowers (5), off Ziegler. RBIs_Gordon (16), Yelich 2 (34), Moore 2 (19), Suzuki (7), Bour (42), Phillips (22), Markakis (36), Flowers (21), M.Adams 4 (32), Camargo (6). SB_Gordon (24). S_Camargo, Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Stanton, Ozuna 2, Colon); Atlanta 6 (Inciarte 2, Swanson, Santana 3). RISP_Miami 4 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Riddle, Ruiz. GIDP_Colon.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Garcia, Phillips, M.Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Locke 4 5 3 3 1 5 70 4.58
McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.86
Ziegler 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 17 5.79
Garcia, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.68
Barraclough, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.56
Phelps, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.44
Ramos, L, 1-3, BS, 1-10 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 34 4.30
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 5 2-3 7 6 6 2 7 91 3.59
Hursh 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 2.25
Krol 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 5.26
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.28
Motte 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.86
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.45
Vizcaino, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.93

Hursh pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Hursh 1-0, Krol 2-2. HBP_Motte (Dietrich). WP_Vizcaino. PB_Flowers (7).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:48. A_38,661 (41,500).

Sports News
