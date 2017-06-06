British motorcycle racer Lambert dies from injuries in race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — British motorcycle rider Davey Lambert died Tuesday from injuries sustained during an event Sunday during the Isle of Man TT races, organizers said.

ACU Events Ltd said in a statement that Lambert, 48, died at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after being transferred from the Isle of Man.

Lambert, making his debut in the race, crashed his 1,000 cc Kawasaki on the third lap of the six-lap event.

ACU Events said it wished to “pass on their deepest sympathy to his partner Tracey, his family and friends.”