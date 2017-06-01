Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brown expecting to coach…

Brown expecting to coach Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 7:47 pm < a min read
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Brown planned to coach Game 1 of the NBA Finals as expected for the Golden State Warriors, with Steve Kerr likely watching again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery nearly two years ago.

Brown addressed the media pregame and said he hadn’t spoken yet to Kerr.

“I imagine I’m going to coach until Steve tells me he’s ready,” Brown said. “That’s kind of how I look at it. I know he wanted to if he could try to coach Game 1 tonight.”

The 51-year-old Kerr had left open the possibility he might feel well enough to return to the bench by Thursday’s opener against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Yet he hadn’t felt well enough in the previous days to feel like he was ready.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Kerr hasn’t coached Golden State — 12-0 heading into its third straight Finals against LeBron James and the Cavs — since Game 2 of the first round against Portland. He underwent a procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but said he is still ailing and in debilitating pain.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brown expecting to coach…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.