Browns’ Garrett has sprained foot, expected to be in camp

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has a sprained left foot, but is expected to be ready for training camp next month.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft injured his foot late in practice Wednesday. The Browns waited until Garrett received a second opinion before providing an update Saturday.

The team said Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist with OrthoCarolina, agreed with a diagnosis by team physician Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals that Garrett has a lateral foot sprain. He was spotted in a walking boot on Friday at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

It’s good news for the Browns, who were concerned when Garrett went down without any contact while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. Garrett had been slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring.

Advertisement

The Browns recently signed the former Texas A&M star to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL