Bruce hits 2 homers, Mets top Rangers 4-3 on error in 9th

By STEPHEN HAWKINS June 7, 2017
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jay Bruce homered twice and the New York Mets scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning on a throwing error by second baseman Rougned Odor to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night.

With two on and two outs, Jose Reyes hit a chopper up the middle against reliever Matt Bush (2-1). Odor fielded the ball but bounced his throw to second while fading away from the bag. Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was unable to hold on for an inning-ending forceout as pinch-runner Matt Reynolds scored from second base.

Both of Bruce’s homers came off Texas ace Yu Darvish, with the two drives just over the wall by the Mets slugger coming a night after he was robbed of a home run by Jared Hoying’s leaping catch in straightaway center field.

The Rangers tied the game at 3 when Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth off Jerry Blevins.

