Bucks add another young forward in Michigan’s D.J. Wilson

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:14 pm 1 min read
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks keep getting younger and longer in the frontcourt.

Michigan’s D.J. Wilson is headed to Milwaukee after the Bucks took the 6-foot-10 forward with the 17th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Wilson joins an already athletic and lengthy Bucks frontcourt led by 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned into an All-Star in his fourth year in the league.

Last year’s first-round pick, the 7-foot-1 Thon Maker, showed promise down the stretch during the Bucks’ run to the playoffs. Six-foot-8 forward Jabari Parker hopes to come back from his second knee injury in three years by the All-Star break early next year.

Jon Horst made his first pick as Bucks general manager just a week after being promoted from director of basketball operations. Horst replaced longtime GM John Hammond, who was responsible for drafting potential projects with international backgrounds in Antetokounmpo and Maker.

Horst stuck with a big man, though Wilson is a little more of a known commodity after having played in the Big Ten.

Wilson averaged 11 points and team-high 5.3 rebounds for Michigan last year, along with a team-high 57 blocks. He had two years of college eligibility left. Wilson helped fuel the Wolverines’ run to the Big Ten Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

“I am confident I have the drive, work ethic and maturity for this next step,” Wilson said in May. “It’s never going to be easy, but if I have learned anything at Michigan, perseverance pays off.”

The Bucks will also have Greg Monroe back next season after the 6-foot-11 center exercised his $17.8 million player option to stay with the team for 2017-18.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

