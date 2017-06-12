Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Buffon says next season…

Buffon says next season will be last _ unless Juve wins CL

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
Share

TURIN, Italy (AP) — After more than two decades of top-level soccer, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says next season will be his last.

Unless Juventus wins the Champions League.

Buffon tells Italy’s Sky Sport that if Juventus “were to win the Champions League I would continue playing one more season to try and also win the Club World Cup and other trophies.”

The 39-year-old Buffon has won eight Serie A titles with Juventus and the 2006 World Cup with Italy but he has never won the Champions League, coming runner-up three times.

Advertisement

Buffon says he promised Juventus president Andrea Agnelli that he would continue playing if he finally wins the elusive European trophy.

Buffon has made a record 169 appearances for Italy and plans to lead the Azzurri at next year’s World Cup.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Buffon says next season…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips at Mall tent event

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.