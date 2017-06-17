Cain hits 2 HRs in Royals’ 6th straight win, 3-1 over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit two homers and drove in three runs, and Ian Kennedy retired the first 17 Angels to end his 16-start winless skid in the Kansas City Royals’ sixth consecutive victory, 3-1 over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Cain posted the fifth multi-homer game of his career and his second in a week, connecting for solo shots in the third and eighth innings. He also drove in Alex Gordon with a two-out single in the fifth against Jesse Chavez (5-7), who yielded nine hits over seven innings.

Chavez couldn’t match Kennedy (1-6), who pitched six innings of two-hit ball and stayed perfect until Cliff Pennington hit his first homer since last August with two outs in the sixth.

Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances for Kansas City, which improved to 5-0 against the Angels this season.

The Royals’ longest winning streak of the season has coincided with Cain’s tear through California. The slugger has eight hits and six RBIs in three games starting Wednesday in San Francisco, and he has six homers in his last six games since June 10 in San Diego.

Kennedy was winless in his first 11 starts this season, but he hung on for his first victory since Sept. 11, 2016. The USC product and native of nearby Huntington Beach also beat the Angels for the first time in six career starts.

After the Angels didn’t really come close to a hit in their first 17 at-bats, Pennington smashed a belt-high fastball into the elevated right field stands for his first homer in 78 games since Aug. 11, 2016. Kennedy then gave up a double and a walk before escaping the jam.

Kennedy’s winless streak was the third-longest in Royals history. Philadelphia’s Jerad Eickhoff is the only remaining winless pitcher in the majors with at least 10 starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy continued his recovery from a strained oblique muscle by throwing a side session back in Kansas City. He’ll throw again next week.

Angels: Reliever Cam Bedrosian expects to be activated from the disabled list Saturday. He has missed 53 games since April 22 with a strained groin. … Reliever Huston Street pitched one perfect inning for Triple-A Salt Lake. He hasn’t played for the Angels this season due to a strained lateral muscle. … Matt Shoemaker is improving after exiting his last start early with tightness in his forearm, but manager Mike Scioscia feels it’s unlikely that the right-hander will make his next start as scheduled.

UP NEXT

Royals: Jakob Junis (2-0, 4.67 ERA) makes his fourth start and sixth appearance of the season. He has also made seven Triple-A starts between his four stints with the big-league club.

Angels: Alex Meyer (2-3, 4.05 ERA) continues to establish himself as a rotation regular, although he couldn’t get out of the fifth inning against the Yankees in his last start.

