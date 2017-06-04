Sports Listen

Cal St-Fullerton beats Stanford, advances to super regional

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Scott Hurst and Chris Hudgins both homered and Cal State-Fullerton beat host Stanford 4-2 on Saturday night to win the regional title and eliminate the Cardinal.

Hurst hit a two-run shot in the second inning to give Cal State-Fullerton (37-21) a 3-0 lead, and Colton Eastman (1-0) gave up just two hits and one unearned run over 6 2/3 innings to advance to the super regionals.

The loss by Stanford (42-16) ended the 41-year career of coach Mark Marquess, who finished with 1,621 wins and two national championships.

Duke Kinamon singled, then stole second before scoring on two throwing errors to pull the Cardinal within two runs at 3-1 going into the third. Hudgins’ solo shot in the ninth added an insurance run for the Titans, who held off a Stanford rally. Brett Conine gave up one hit and one run over two innings for his 14th save.

Erik Miller (5-2) gave up three runs on four hits with three walks in the loss for Stanford.

