Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cal State Fullerton beats…

Cal State Fullerton beats Stanford 4-1 in NCAAs

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:52 am < a min read
Share

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — John Gavin allowed just one run over seven innings and Cal State Fullerton beat Stanford 4-1 on Friday night to put the top-seeded Cardinal within a loss from elimination in the NCAA Tournament.

Gavin (7-2) struck out 10 for the Titans (36-21), who have won three of four against Stanford (41-15) this season.

Stanford entered winners of 22 of 24 overall. But Dillon Persinger singled in a run and later scored in the fifth, giving Fullerton a 3-1 cushion.

The Titans struck out 13 in snapping Stanford’s eight-game home winning streak in NCAA regional play.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Andrew Summerville (5-3) struck out four in 4 1/3 innings for Stanford, who managed just one extra-base hit.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cal State Fullerton beats…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.