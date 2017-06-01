Sports Listen

Cal State Fullerton routs BYU 13-2

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 7:33 pm < a min read
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Cal State Fullerton pounded out 22 hits in routing BYU 13-2 on Thursday to open NCAA baseball tournament play in the Stanford regional.

Connor Seabold (11-4) struck out eight in seven innings, allowing two runs in picking up the win for the Titans (35-21).

Fullerton, the second seed behind host Stanford, scored three runs in the first and three more in the third inning to jump ahead 6-0 and chase BYU starter Brady Corless (6-2).

Hunter Cullen had three hits, including a homer and a double, to lead the Titans. Scott Hurst added a triple and a double.

Colton Shaver hit a solo home run for the Cougars (37-20).

