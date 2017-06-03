Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Quebec
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|New Jersey
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Sussex County
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Ottawa
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
___
Quebec 6, Rockland 4
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.