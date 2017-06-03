Sports Listen

Can-Am League

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Rockland 12 4 .750
Quebec 9 5 .643 2
New Jersey 8 6 .571 3
Sussex County 6 9 .400
Ottawa 5 9 .357 6
Trois-Rivieres 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 6, Rockland 4

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

