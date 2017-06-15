Sports Listen

Sports News

Can-Am League

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Rockland 19 7 .731
Quebec 18 8 .692 1
New Jersey 16 10 .615 3
Cuban 3 5 .375 7
Sussex County 10 14 .417 8
Trois-Rivieres 10 16 .385 9
Dominican Republic 0 6 .000 9
Ottawa 8 18 .308 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Quebec 5, Cuban 1

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey 8, Dominican Republic 5

Friday’s Games

Dominican Republic at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Dominican Republic at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

