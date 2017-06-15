Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Quebec
|18
|8
|.692
|1
|New Jersey
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Cuban
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|Sussex County
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|16
|.385
|9
|Dominican Republic
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|Ottawa
|8
|18
|.308
|11
___
Quebec 5, Cuban 1
Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey 8, Dominican Republic 5
Dominican Republic at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.