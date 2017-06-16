Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Quebec
|18
|8
|.692
|½
|New Jersey
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Sussex County
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Cuban
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|6
|.000
|8½
|Ottawa
|9
|18
|.333
|10
___
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, ppd.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland 14, Dominican Republic 9
Ottawa 3, Cuban 0
New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Rockland, 2 p.m.
Rockland at Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.