Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Can-Am League

Can-Am League

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Rockland 19 8 .704
Quebec 18 8 .692 ½
New Jersey 16 10 .615
Sussex County 11 14 .440 7
Cuban 3 6 .333 7
Trois-Rivieres 10 16 .385
Dominican Republic 0 6 .000
Ottawa 9 18 .333 10

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, ppd.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland 14, Dominican Republic 9

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Ottawa 3, Cuban 0

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Dominican Republic at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.

Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Dominican Republic at Rockland, 2 p.m.

Rockland at Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Can-Am League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.