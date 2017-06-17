Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Quebec
|18
|8
|.692
|1
|New Jersey
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Sussex County
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Cuban
|3
|6
|.333
|7½
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|7
|.000
|9½
|Ottawa
|9
|18
|.333
|10½
___
New Jersey at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.
Sussex County 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Rockland, 2 p.m.
Rockland at Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Trois-Rivieres, 11:05 a.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 11:05 a.m.
Cuban at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.