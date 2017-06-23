Sports Listen

Can-Am League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:41 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Rockland 26 8 .765
Quebec 22 11 .667
New Jersey 19 14 .576
Sussex County 16 15 .516
Cuban 4 11 .267 12½
Ottawa 12 21 .364 13½
Trois-Rivieres 12 21 .364 13½
Dominican Republic 1 11 .083 14

___

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Dominican Republic at Quebec, ppd.

Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dominican Republic at Quebec, 5:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Dominican Republic at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dominican Republic at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 2 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

