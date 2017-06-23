Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|Quebec
|22
|11
|.667
|3½
|New Jersey
|19
|14
|.576
|6½
|Sussex County
|16
|16
|.500
|9
|Cuban
|4
|11
|.267
|12½
|Trois-Rivieres
|13
|21
|.382
|13
|Ottawa
|12
|21
|.364
|13½
|Dominican Republic
|1
|11
|.083
|14
___
Trois-Rivieres 5, Sussex County 4
Ottawa 13, Rockland 9
Dominican Republic at Quebec, ppd.
Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Quebec, 5:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 2 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.