Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cashner gets homer help,…

Cashner gets homer help, pitches Rangers over Nationals 5-2

By BENJAMIN STANDIG June 9, 2017 10:17 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Cashner quieted the National League’s top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Texas took advantage of three errors and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The Nationals began the day leading the league in runs, homers, batting and slugging.

Lucroy had three of the Rangers’ 13 hits, including a two-run homer and RBI single. Odor’s solo homer in the seventh came on the final pitch from Nationals starter Tanner Roark (6-3).

Advertisement

Matt Bush entered with two runners on in the ninth and allowed Stephen Drew’s pinch-hit RBI single, but recorded two outs for his seventh save.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cashner gets homer help,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.