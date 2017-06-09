Cashner gets homer help, pitches Rangers over Nationals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Cashner quieted the National League’s top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Texas took advantage of three errors and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The Nationals began the day leading the league in runs, homers, batting and slugging.

Lucroy had three of the Rangers’ 13 hits, including a two-run homer and RBI single. Odor’s solo homer in the seventh came on the final pitch from Nationals starter Tanner Roark (6-3).

Advertisement

Matt Bush entered with two runners on in the ninth and allowed Stephen Drew’s pinch-hit RBI single, but recorded two outs for his seventh save.