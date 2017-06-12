Sports Listen

Casino industry ramps up effort to repeal sports betting ban

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:36 pm < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. is ramping up its efforts to repeal a federal law that bans sports betting in most states.

Geoff Freeman is the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, which on Monday announced the creation of a coalition involving law enforcement, policymakers and others to advocate for the repeal. Freeman says the ban fuels the illegal sports betting market.

A 1992 federal law bans sports betting in every state except Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

Freeman says a recent survey commissioned by the organization shows there is strong bipartisan support nationwide for legal sports betting.

The association says 97 percent of the more than $15 billion that Americans bet on this year’s Super Bowl and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was done illegally.

