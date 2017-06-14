Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chelsea 1st to visit…

Chelsea 1st to visit Tottenham at Wembley in Premier League

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 4:35 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Chelsea will be the first visitor to Tottenham’s temporary home of Wembley Stadium as part of a tough-looking start to its title defense.

The Premier League schedule for the 2017-18 season was published Wednesday, with Chelsea playing Burnley at home in the opening round in mid-August.

It then gets more difficult for Antonio Conte and his team, taking on Tottenham and Leicester away and Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton at home in their first seven games.

Tottenham, which was runner-up to Chelsea last season, is playing its home games in the Premier League at Wembley this season while a new stadium is being constructed on the site of the club’s old White Hart Lane.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chelsea 1st to visit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.