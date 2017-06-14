Chelsea 1st to visit Tottenham at Wembley in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Chelsea will be the first visitor to Tottenham’s temporary home of Wembley Stadium as part of a tough-looking start to its title defense.

The Premier League schedule for the 2017-18 season was published Wednesday, with Chelsea playing Burnley at home in the opening round in mid-August.

It then gets more difficult for Antonio Conte and his team, taking on Tottenham and Leicester away and Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton at home in their first seven games.

Tottenham, which was runner-up to Chelsea last season, is playing its home games in the Premier League at Wembley this season while a new stadium is being constructed on the site of the club’s old White Hart Lane.