Chiefs release WR Maclin in midst of voluntary workouts

By DAVE SKRETTA June 2, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, cutting ties with one of the most high-profile free-agent signings made by general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid.

The unexpected move Friday came after the Chiefs wrapped up the second week of voluntary workouts. Maclin had been a regular at the Chiefs’ practice facility this offseason, and he recently got married — with Reid and a number of his teammates in attendance.

Maclin was entering the third year of a $55 million, five-year contract with Kansas City. It was a deal that became especially costly when the Chiefs found guilty of tampering in their pursuit of him and were stripped of two draft picks and received a fine.

