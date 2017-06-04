Sports Listen

Chipola tops San Jacinto 15-6 to win JUCO World Series

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:06 am < a min read
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Te’kwaan Whyte hit a three-run homer, Reynaldo Rivera also had three RBIs and Chipola College (Florida) topped San Jacinto-North (Texas) 15-6 on Saturday night to win the Junior College Baseball World Series for the second time in school history.

Brody Wofford also homered for Chipola (51-9), which had 12 hits and took advantage of three errors by San Jacinto (48-18).

Ryan Shauger (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Indians, who won their first JUCO World Series title since2007.

Herbert Iser and Brett Wright hit home runs for San Jacinto, which was trying to win its sixth championship and first since 1990. Kaleb Roper (1-1) allowed six runs, five earned, and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in the loss.

With the teams’ four home runs in the championship game, a JUCO World Series-record 66 were hit overall. Chipola also broke the tournament record by scoring 85 total runs.

Chipola second baseman Jose Caballero was selected the tournament MVP, while teammate Evan Steele won most outstanding pitcher honors.

