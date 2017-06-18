Sports Listen

Chorphaka Jaengkit wins Decatur-Forsyth Classic

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 8:25 pm < a min read
FORSYTH, Ill. (AP) — Thailand’s Chorphaka Jaengkit won the Decatur-Forsyth Classic on Sunday for her first Symetra Tour title, beating Tiffany Chan by a stroke.

Jaengkit closed with a 2-under 70 for a 12-under 204 total at Hickory Point. The 24-year-old former Grand Canyon University player made a 35-foot birdie putt on 16 to take the lead and saved par from 5 feet on 17 to maintain a one-shot advantage. She hit her approach on 18 to 10 feet and two-putted for par.

Playing her sixth career tour event, Jaengkit earned $19,500 to jump from 131st to 16th on the money list with $20,276. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.

“I feel great because it has been a lot for me, the past two weeks I was thinking about going to play back in Asia,” Jaengkit said. “That has changed. I’m going to keep playing on this tour now.”

Chan finished her 63 before Jaengkit teed off.

“I saw that I was one stroke back before I started,” Jaengkit said. “I was very patient at first because the putts weren’t dropping on the front nine. Everything changed on the back when I made the putts on 15 and 16.”

Jessica Welch (67) and Hannah Green (69) tied for third at 10 under.

