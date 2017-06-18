Chorphaka Jaengkit wins Decatur-Forsyth Classic

FORSYTH, Ill. (AP) — Thailand’s Chorphaka Jaengkit won the Decatur-Forsyth Classic on Sunday for her first Symetra Tour title, beating Tiffany Chan by a stroke.
Jaengkit closed with a 2-under 70 for a 12-under 204 total at Hickory Point. The 24-year-old former Grand Canyon University player made a 35-foot birdie putt on 16 to take the lead and saved par from 5 feet on 17 to maintain a one-shot advantage. She hit her approach on 18 to 10 feet and two-putted for par.
Playing her sixth career tour event, Jaengkit earned $19,500 to jump from 131st to 16th on the money list with $20,276. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.
“I feel great because it has been a lot for me, the past two weeks I was thinking about going to play back in Asia,” Jaengkit said. “That has changed. I’m going to keep playing on this tour now.”
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Chan finished her 63 before Jaengkit teed off.
“I saw that I was one stroke back before I started,” Jaengkit said. “I was very patient at first because the putts weren’t dropping on the front nine. Everything changed on the back when I made the putts on 15 and 16.”
Jessica Welch (67) and Hannah Green (69) tied for third at 10 under.