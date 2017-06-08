Sports Listen

Chris Webber finally a dad after ‘many years of trying’

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:31 am < a min read
Retired NBA star Chris Webber has become a dad after what he says was “many years of trying.”

Webber posted a picture of himself holding twin newborns on Instagram earlier this week. He says he and his wife, Erika, suffered “more than a few heartbreaks” on their way to becoming parents, but it was worth the wait.

Erika Webber posted a family picture and wrote, “7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when ‘they’ tell you it’s impossible.”

The couple didn’t say when the babies were born.

Webber played for the Sacramento Kings and four other teams over a 15-year NBA career.

