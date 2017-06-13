Sports Listen

Clemens’ son among familiar names on Day 2 of MLB draft

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. June 13, 2017 7:23 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Another Rocket is headed to Toronto.

The Blue Jays selected University of Texas first baseman Kacy Clemens — son of Roger — in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday.

The younger Clemens hit .305 for the Longhorns this season, along with a team-leading 12 home runs and 49 RBIs. There could be another Clemens taken Wednesday when the draft wraps up with rounds 11-40: Kacy’s younger brother Kody, a redshirt-sophomore shortstop who hit .241 with five homers and 23 RBIs for Texas.

Roger Clemens was the No. 19 overall pick by Boston in 1983 and later pitched two seasons for the Blue Jays. Another of his sons, Koby, was an eighth-round selection of Houston in 2005 and is currently a coach in the Astros organization.

Rounds 3-10 were held Tuesday via conference calls with teams. The first two rounds were Monday night at MLB Network studios, leading off with Minnesota taking California high school shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 1.

