Clemson rallies for 6-3 win over UNCG in NCAAs

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:22 pm < a min read
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Logan Davidson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift Clemson to a 6-3 victory over UNC Greensboro and eliminate the Spartans from the NCAA Tournament’s Clemson Regional on Sunday night.

The top-seeded Tigers (41-20) trailed 3-0 after three innings in a game delayed nearly five hours because of bad weather. But Clemson rallied back behind Seth Beer’s solo homer in the fourth and Reed Rohlman’s RBI sacrifice fly an inning later before its decisive seventh in which freshman shortstop Davidson hit his 12th homer of the season to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Davidson capped the scoring with an RBI sac fly in the eighth inning.

UNC Greensboro, the Southern Conference Tournament champs seeded fourth, ended the season at 36-24.

Owen Griffith (1-2) worked the final 4 1/3 innings for the win.

Clemson must beat No. 2 seed Vanderbilt twice to advance.

